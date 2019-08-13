HOUSTON — The Party Boy property near the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and Studemont Street is for sale.

The asking price is $10.5 million, according to the Loopnet.com listing for the property at 1515 Studemont. The 1.7-acre site features a 27,730-square-foot flex building, per the listing. The Harris County Appraisal District pegs the size of the site slightly smaller, around 1.5 acres, and values the entire property at $2.72 million.

Jeff Trevino of Endurance Properties is listing the property, per Loopnet. HCAD lists the property owner as Wright Investments Inc., which is registered to a Robert C. Wright, per the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. Wright Investments' address is listed as 1515 Studemont — the same as the Party Boy property, which is the only parcel registered to Wright Investments in Harris County.

To read more about how the area around PartyBoy is being developed -- and when the store will close -- visit the Houston Business Journal

