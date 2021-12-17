HCSO: Man struck by big rig on FM 1960 near North Freeway

Deputies say the man who was hit might be a suspect wanted for aggravated assault of a family member.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An auto-pedestrian crash under investigation in north Harris County could be linked to a crime early Friday morning.

A semi-truck hit a man at the intersection of FM 1960 and the North Freeway. It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m.

According to Harris County investigators, the man ran across the roadway towards the semi-truck in the westbound lanes, and the truck driver couldn't stop in time.

At last check, he was in critical condition.