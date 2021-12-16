La Marque High School student shot, killed near his home in Texas City, police say

Texas City police say they are still investigating and are looking for suspects and a motive in the deadly shooting.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A La Marque High School student was shot and killed close to his Texas City home early Thursday morning, police said.

This happened just before 4 a.m. in the 5100 block of Acorn Circle.

Texas City police said they received a call of a male who had been shot and was bleeding at that location. When police and EMS arrived, they found the teen dead in the front yard of a residence.

Texas City ISD released the following statement Thursday morning:

“We are devastated to hear of the tragic death of one of our high school juniors at La Marque High School. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends. Counselors are available to the entire student body and staff. Today we are making sure that we meet the emotional needs of his friends and classmates at La Marque High School.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigations at 409-643-5720

The Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges filed in this case. If you have any information and would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

