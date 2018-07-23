KEMAH, Texas - A man has died after an accidental welding explosion in Kemah.

Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the explosion Monday at 919 Lawrence Road. They found a 57-year-old man with severe burns and transported him to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses told deputies the man was welding on a gas tank on a small offshore boat when the incident occurred.

Deputies say OSHA also responded to the scene and will conduct its own investigation. Officials do not suspect any foul play at this time.

