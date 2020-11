Details are limited, but homicide detectives are en route.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a man found dead in a ditch on the North Freeway service road near Spring.

This is still an active scene, which is in the 16700 block of North Freeway near Cypress Station Drive.

.@HCSO_D1Patrol deputies responded to 16741 North Freeway in reference to a deceased male found near the location in a ditch. Our Homicide and Crime Scene Unit investigators are responding to the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/08Bpe46n3G — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 15, 2020