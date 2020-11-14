HCSO: Drug deal gone wrong leaves man dead in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A shooting during a drug deal left one man dead Friday night in northeast Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives..
It happened at about 9:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 250 block of Uvalde Road.
HCSO deputies were called there in regards to a shooting and when they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man shot multiple times.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
An investigation into the shooting revealed that the man went to the apartment complex to engage in some type of drug transaction, detectives said.
There are no suspects in custody at this time, but detectives said they are looking for three men who may have been involved.
The only description detectives have on the suspects is that they were wearing dark-colored clothing. They ran away after the shooting in an unknown direction.
There was another person with the victim at the time of the shooting. He is being interviewed by homicide detectives.
If you know anything about this shooting or could lead detectives to the suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM