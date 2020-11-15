One person shot to death, another critically injured during robbery in SE Houston

Houston police have a possible name of the suspect, but this person is not yet in custody.

HOUSTON — One person was shot to death and another was critically injured during a robbery overnight Sunday in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police were called to the shooting in the 3100 block of Berkley Street and when they got on scene they found a large amount of blood but not victims.

While investigating, police said they received a phone call from a third party stating a man confessed to shooting at least one person at the location. The man allegedly admitted to shooting someone in a red pickup truck.

Moments later, Baytown police were dispatched to the 500 block of Chandler Drive where they found two gunshot victims in a red pickup truck.

One person was dead in the backseat of the truck. The other had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight. Their current condition is unknown.

Houston police have a possible name of the suspect, but this person is not yet in custody. No other details have been released.

