HOUSTON — The attorney for Derion Vence is asking a Harris County district judge to no longer allow community activist Quanell X to visit his client in jail.

The request comes after Quanell X claims to have learned through Vence where to find missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis. Vence is in jail for tampering with evidence in connection to the girl's disappearance earlier this month.

On Friday, Quanell says he visited the jail, where Vence told him Maleah's body had been taken to Arkansas.

RELATED: Bag with 'foul odor' found in Maleah Davis search

Vence's attorney, Dorian C. Cotlar, moved to prohibit Quanell "and any of his associates" from visiting Vence while at the the jail.

Arkansas State Police confirmed evidence of human remains may have been found along Interstate 30 in Miller County, Arkansas.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM