FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — There was a large fire Saturday morning at Cinco Ranch Jr High, the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said it involved a generator and switchgear.

Several agencies assisted with putting out the fire, including Willowfork, Katy and Fulshear fire departments.

There were no reports of injuries.

