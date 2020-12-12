New 10 MPH speed limit at Terry Hershey Park frustrates cyclists, relieves pedestrians

The new speed limit requires people to travel no faster than 10 miles per hour at all times, a change from that same speed when passing others.

HOUSTON — Bicyclists and pedestrians are somewhat at odds over a new speed limit at Terry Hershey Park in west Houston.

The old speed limit at the Hike and Bike Trail was 10 miles per hour while passing others. Now, it reads 10 miles per hour at all times.

Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Steve Radack said they have had reports of at least three people being hit by bicyclists on the trail this year, which spurred the change.

“Somehow we have to instill in people that they’ll have to share this trail in order for it to be safe," Commissioner Radack said.

Pedestrians, walkers, joggers and runners say they have seen accidents: bicyclists hitting pedestrians or losing control. Bicyclists say they have also noticed pedestrians not paying attention or listening to headphones, impeding their ability to hear a biker's communications.

“You feel it every time they are that close to you," said Abhi Prasar, who walks the trail twice a day. “The wind: you can actually feel them go race past you.”

He added that skilled bicyclists are typically very good about communicating when they are passing, and that those who do not are more of the exception than the rule.

“It’s the ones that don’t know and don’t care," Prasar said.

“If it’s 10 mph, then I’m done. That’s my last visit," said Gregor Wdowiak, who was riding his bike. “I can’t get any exercise at that speed.”

Prasar and Radack said they have noticed more people on the trail since COVID-19 began.

“Without this one, I can’t think of another alternative, other than cycling on the street which is risky business," Wdowiak said.

BikeHouston executive director Joe Cutrufo worries this change and $300 citation drives people away from the trail.

“That’s onerous," Cutrufo said. "Intentional or otherwise, you drive a wedge between cyclists and pedestrians.”

While bicyclists like Wdowiak do not plan to come back, pedestrians like Prasar feels that being safe and responsible on the path is a two-way street: pedestrians, pay attention; bicyclists, be courteous.