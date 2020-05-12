Shelter in place order lifted for La Porte residents after fire involving unknown chemical

Firefighters are responding to the scene on 16th Street between Spener Highway and Fairmont Parkway.

LA PORTE, Texas — La Porte has lifted its shelter in place order after emergency crews were dispatched Saturday to a fire involving unknown chemicals, according to officials.

Firefighters are at the scene on 16th Street between Spener Highway and Fairmont Parkway.

The order had been issued for all areas of La Porte east of Sens Road and Bay Area Boulevard.

Residents were asked to go inside the nearest building. Officials also instructed those in the area to close all doors and windows as well as turn off all air-conditioning and heating systems.

It's still unclear whether the matter has been resolved.