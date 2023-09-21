Rebuilding ceremony to be held for Knowles-Rowland House in Midtown

It's a rebuilding celebration for the Knowles-Rowland House in Midtown that burned in a fire in 2021.

HOUSTON — A rebuilding celebration will be held Friday for the Knowles-Rowland House in Midtown that burned in a fire in 2021.

The building is a housing complex for the homeless. It's expected to be rebuilt next year.

The event on Friday is the kickoff for the $8 million redevelopment project.

Bread of Life, Inc., a nonprofit organization that supports underserved communities, is leading the project to "make way for safe and stable permanent supportive housing for 31 vulnerable Houstonians."

The building was initially built in 1999 with financial support from the Knowles family.