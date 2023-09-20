These Houston businesses are going all out for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

Houston is Queen Bey's hometown, so it's no surprise that the city is going all out for her stop in the Bayou City.

HOUSTON — We're just days away from Beyoncé touching down in Houston for her "Renaissance World Tour."

Houston is Queen Bey's hometown, so it's no surprise that the city is going all out for her stop in the Bayou City.

Several Houston-area businesses have already gotten into the "Renaissance World Tour" spirit to help fans get excited. Bey-themed cocktails? Check! Queen Bey-inspired workouts? Check! Renaissance rooftop party? Check, check!

If you're looking for a place to pre-game the concert, we've got you covered. Check out the list below.

Blossom Hotel

Blossom Hotel will have a specially crafted cocktail menu to celebrate the Renaissance World Tour from Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24. The featured cocktails include:

Cuff It -- made with Hennessey V.S. Grand Mariner, blackberry syrup and garnished with a blackberry swizzle stick

-- made with Hennessey V.S. Grand Mariner, blackberry syrup and garnished with a blackberry swizzle stick Crazy in Love -- made with vodka, forest fruit tea, Aperol and topped off with lemon-lime soda

-- made with vodka, forest fruit tea, Aperol and topped off with lemon-lime soda Break My Soul -- made with tequila reposado, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, sour mix and simple syrup

Dandelion Cafe

Dandelion Cafe is honoring Queen Bey's return to Houston with a "Queen Bee Latte: and "Queen Bee Frappe." These specials are available from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24.

Dessert Gallery

The Dessert Gallery has hand-decorated Beyoncé cookies available for order online and at the cafe (3600 Kirby Dr.) now through Sept. 24.

Musaafer

Musaafer has created a "Bey Lemonade" to celebrate the Renaissance World Tour. The special cocktail has Don Julio tequila infused with lemon, then shaken to perfection with organic honey, limoncello, citric acid and edible glitter. It's also topped with prosecco and a cowboy hat. Each person who orders this drink will receive a disco ball necklace to wear. This drink is available from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24.

Post HTX

Post HTX is throwing a pre-game rooftop party called "The Queen Bey Ball" to celebrate the Renaissance World Tour. This event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22. There will be a performance by Houston's own Reign La'Rue and a best-dressed contest. Tickets to this party are $10 for general admission and $20 for VIP.

Post Oak Hotel

“Calling All The Single Ladies” Yoga Helipad classes are going down on Thursday, Sept. 21, in honor of Beyonce’s hometown performances, The classes are open to the public and offer a 360-degree view of the city skyline. The classes are from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Those who attend are encouraged to slay in silver. Tickets cost $200 per person and include private access to the hotel pool after each class. Participants will be required to sign a release form. Space is limited. If you need more information or want to purchase tickets, you can call 346-227-5142.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Rooftop Cinema Club is putting together a Bey-themed rooftop movie PLUS silent disco on Thursday, Sept. 28. Beyoncé fans can watch a young Queen Bey play in "Carmen: A Hip Hopera." After the film, a DJ will be spinning two different Beyoncé-inspired sets. You'll be able to choose which channel to tune your wireless headphones to. This is a 21-and-up event.

Taste Kitchen + Bar

Enjoy live Beyonce mixes by DJ Michele McKnight on Saturday and 𝙳J Supastar on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Taste Kitchen & Bar.

Savoy

Get ready for Beyonce at Savoy's with their special Beyhive menu. It features:

The Beehive Craft Cocktail -- w ith hot honey syrup, Reposado tequila, Reposado mezcal and lemon garnished with a piece of honeycomb.

ith hot honey syrup, Reposado tequila, Reposado mezcal and lemon garnished with a piece of honeycomb. Frozen Reposado Lemonade

There will also be specialty items on the menu

Honey Hot Wings

Hot Sauce Wings

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich