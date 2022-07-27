KHOU 11 News, TEGNA Foundation awards $88K in grant money to 8 Houston-area nonprofits

The TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program addresses the diverse local community needs in communities served by TEGNA.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 and the TEGNA Foundation awarded eight Houston-area nonprofit organizations community grants totaling $88,000.

The grants are aimed at alleviating community concerns such as education, unemployment, homelessness, and at-risk youth, among other things.

“We are thrilled to award these grants to eight organizations who stand for Houston by uplifting and empowering our neighbors,” KHOU 11 president and general manager Robert Springer said. “This is such a deserving group of nonprofits and we look forward to seeing how they use these funds to improve our community and the lives of the people they serve.”

The TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program addresses the diverse local community needs in communities served by TEGNA. Most grants awarded fall into one of the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories:

Good health and well-being

Quality education

Zero hunger

Decent work and economic growth

Reduced inequality

No poverty

Life below water

Life on land

“We are proud to support KHOU 11 as they serve those in need in Houston,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “Our stations’ commitment to investing in their local communities is core to our purpose of serving the greater good. We are proud that we were recently named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States for the third consecutive year and the Telecommunications Sector Leader by The Civic 50 by Points of Light.”

Community Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. Stations also amplify the impact of the TEGNA Foundation’s charitable contributions through reporting and employee volunteerism.

For information or to apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community Grant, click here.