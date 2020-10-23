KHOU 11, Tegna Foundation presents HISD's Atherton Elementary with $11,000 grant

KHOU has adopted Atherton Elementary School to help them navigate this "new normal."

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is proud to be Houston's Education Station.

As a commitment to the community, KHOU has adopted Atherton Elementary School to help them navigate this "new normal" as the coronavirus pandemic continues affect public education.

On behalf of the Tegna Foundation, the philanthropic arm of KHOU's parent company Tegna Inc., KHOU proudly presented Atherton Principal Dr. Albert Lemons with an $11,000 check for the school's staff, students and teachers.

It's KHOU's way of giving back and helping support the educational needs of Houston's youth.

"Thank you for recognizing one of our outstanding leaders and outstanding schools in HISD," HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan said. "Dr. Lemons is a beacon in this community. He is a leader. He is someone that loves his children and he loves his staff.”

Lemons said he was surprised at the gift.