HOUSTON — Tuesday morning during Great Day Houston, KHOU awarded a total of $88,000 dollars in TEGNA Foundation grants to eight Houston-area nonprofit organizations.
Each of the eight nonprofits will receive $11,000 dollars.
This year’s grant recipients are:
- Assistance League of the Bay Area
- Bo’s Place
- Camp For All Foundation
- Covenant House Texas
- Education Foundation of Harris County
- Local Infant Formula for Emergencies (LIFE HOUSTON)
- Lunches of Love
- TWST4Girls
The TEGNA Foundation is the charitable foundation sponsored by KHOU’s parent company TEGNA. The TEGNA grants will address pressing needs in our community such as education, infant and childhood hunger and support for at-risk youth.
We received over 140 grant applications back in February when we opened up the submission process.
KHOU had an internal committee vet all of the grant applications and decided on awarding these eight organizations.