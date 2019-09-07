HOUSTON — Tuesday morning during Great Day Houston, KHOU awarded a total of $88,000 dollars in TEGNA Foundation grants to eight Houston-area nonprofit organizations.

Each of the eight nonprofits will receive $11,000 dollars.

This year’s grant recipients are:

Assistance League of the Bay Area

Bo’s Place

Camp For All Foundation

Covenant House Texas

Education Foundation of Harris County

Local Infant Formula for Emergencies (LIFE HOUSTON)

Lunches of Love

TWST4Girls

The TEGNA Foundation is the charitable foundation sponsored by KHOU’s parent company TEGNA. The TEGNA grants will address pressing needs in our community such as education, infant and childhood hunger and support for at-risk youth.

We received over 140 grant applications back in February when we opened up the submission process.

KHOU had an internal committee vet all of the grant applications and decided on awarding these eight organizations.