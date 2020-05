Kayla Alysa Edwards was last seen in the 7500 block of Almeda Genoa wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old Houston girl is missing and Houston police need your help to find her.

Kayla Alysa Edwards was last seen in the 7500 block of Almeda Genoa on April 30.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Kayla is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Kayla or know of her whereabouts please call HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832--394-1840.