CenterPoint reschedules planned power outage in Katy due to ongoing heat advisory

KATY, Texas — A KHOU 11 viewer reached out to us with a question about a CenterPoint letter they received in the mail telling them about a planned power outage in their Katy neighborhood.

We wanted to find out two things: Is the letter real? And is the outage actually happening?

We reached out to CenterPoint, who confirmed that the letter was real and the planned outage was scheduled to happen Friday starting at 9 a.m., but due to the ongoing heat advisory, they decided to delay the scheduled maintenance until July 7.

The power company also suggested that customers sign up for its free power alert service which will send texts, emails or phone calls whenever there's an outage in your area. It will also tell you when power is expected to be restored.