UPS hiring in Houston area for seasonal positions, company said application only takes 20 minutes

The company said in most cases, interviews aren't required.

HOUSTON — Looking for a job for the holidays? UPS announced last week that it is hiring 100,000 full- and part-time seasonal workers. That includes around 2,100 positions in the Houston area.

The company said the application process has been streamlined and that it only takes about 20 minutes. For around four out of every five seasonal positions, interviews aren’t needed, the company said.

The positions are mainly drivers and package handlers. There are some positions that are permanent.

According to a release sent out by UPS, hourly wages for seasonal employees begin at $21 per hour, with drivers starting at $23 per hour.

If you’re interested in a position with UPS, you can see what's available and apply here.

If UPS isn’t the right opportunity for you, there are hundreds of thousands of other seasonal jobs available. Amazon, Kohl’s, Target and Macy’s are all hiring help for the holidays.