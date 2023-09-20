Looking for a job? Amazon said it's hiring around 5,100 positions in the Houston area

It's part of the e-commerce giant's announcement of more than 250,000 jobs nationwide opening up.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Looking for a job? Amazon is hiring in the Houston area ahead of the holiday season…and it's not just a few jobs. They’re looking to fill around 5,100 positions, according to a news release sent out on Tuesday.

Amazon announced they’re hiring a quarter-million employees nationwide and 28,000 of those will be in Texas. That includes the 5,100 local positions that will be in Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston and Montgomery counties. These are full-time, part-time and seasonal roles that range from packing to shipping and more. Fulfillment and people working in transportation can make, on average, $20.50 per hour, or more depending on location.

Overall, that’s an increase of 67% in total number of jobs over last year.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of Worldwide Operations, said in a news release. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them.”

Felton went on to say that fulfillment or transportation workers hired now will see a 13% salary increase over the next three years and also qualify for benefits that include pre-paid college tuition and health care benefits.

Amazon noted more jobs are available because the company has opened over 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations and same-day delivery sites in the U.S. this year. The e-commerce giant also wrote in a blog post that it plans to invest $1.3 billion this year toward pay hikes for warehouse and transportation employees, raising the average pay for those roles from $19 to over $20.50 per hour.

You can visit Amazon’s job website to see what's available.

More positions opening up for the holiday season

Target also announced they’re hiring seasonal roles again this year. Their number is 100,000, which is the same as last year. Macy’s said it will add 28,000 full-time and part-time seasonal positions, which is slightly down from the 41,000 the company planned to bring on last year.