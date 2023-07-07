x
Looking for work? NRG Park is holding a job fair on July 15

NRG and its partners are hiring guest services-oriented, medical and security professionals for events at NRG Park, including Texans games.
Credit: NRG Park

HOUSTON — If you're looking for a job, mark your calendar for an upcoming job fair at NRG Park.

The One NRG Park Job Fair is Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the West Club section of NRG Stadium.

NRG and its partners are hiring guest services-oriented, medical and security professionals for events at NRG Park, including Texans games. 

Positions available:

  • Concessions
  • Custodial
  • Event EMTs
  • Event AEMTs
  • Event paramedics
  • Event security
  • Field security
  • Gate attendants
  • Guest experience reps
  • Guest services staff
  • Internships
  • Parking attendants
  • Management
  • Premium seating
  • Premium workers
  • Ticket sellers
  • Ushers

You must be 18 or older and you need to register online. 

Free parking will be available in the Teal Lot across the street from the stadium.

