Looking for work? NRG Park is holding a job fair on July 15

NRG and its partners are hiring guest services-oriented, medical and security professionals for events at NRG Park, including Texans games.

HOUSTON — If you're looking for a job, mark your calendar for an upcoming job fair at NRG Park.

The One NRG Park Job Fair is Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the West Club section of NRG Stadium.

NRG and its partners are hiring guest services-oriented, medical and security professionals for events at NRG Park, including Texans games.

Positions available:

Concessions

Custodial

Event EMTs

Event AEMTs

Event paramedics

Event security

Field security

Gate attendants

Guest experience reps

Guest services staff

Internships

Parking attendants

Management

Premium seating

Premium workers

Ticket sellers

Ushers

You must be 18 or older and you need to register online.