Looking for work? NRG Park is holding a job fair on July 15

HOUSTON — If you're looking for a job, mark your calendar for an upcoming job fair at NRG Park.
The One NRG Park Job Fair is Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the West Club section of NRG Stadium.
NRG and its partners are hiring guest services-oriented, medical and security professionals for events at NRG Park, including Texans games.
Positions available:
- Concessions
- Custodial
- Event EMTs
- Event AEMTs
- Event paramedics
- Event security
- Field security
- Gate attendants
- Guest experience reps
- Guest services staff
- Internships
- Parking attendants
- Management
- Premium seating
- Premium workers
- Ticket sellers
- Ushers
You must be 18 or older and you need to register online.
Free parking will be available in the Teal Lot across the street from the stadium.