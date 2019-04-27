HOUSTON – It’s back!....for now.

Someone heroically repainted Houston’s beloved ‘Be Someone’ back on the train bridge over 1-45 near downtown.

KHOU 11’s Matt Doughterty drove past the bridge Saturday morning. He said the letters are not teal anymore but bold and white.

On Tuesday, several people, including a few of our reporters noticed the letters were completely wiped out with black paint.

Th artist behind the original artwork said a lot of people have told him how motivational the message is.

"Like, they just drive by it every day. A nine to five job. There are people who have told me they have quit their job and followed their dreams and they’re doing great." said the artist.

LISTEN: Melissa's "Conversations with Correa" podcast speaks to the artist

We are not sure if the original artist is behind this new remodel.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: