HOUSTON — Can we not just leave this Houston landmark alone?

The famous "Be Someone" train bridge over I-45 near downtown has apparently been vandalized once again. This time the teal lettering isn't just altered - it's completely wiped out with black paint.

KHOU 11's Melissa Correa spotted it on her drive into work on Tuesday.

Be Someone bridge blacked out on Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Melissa Correa, KHOU 11

One Twitter follower pointed out the bridge is state property and is sometimes "cleaned" of its graffiti. But in this case the graffiti wasn't cleaned very well, if the state was indeed responsible.

In 2018, more than 26,000 people signed a petition to make Houston's 'Be Someone' art a protected landmark, but the petition failed to reach its goal of 35,000.

We're standing by for more details. Check back for updates.

