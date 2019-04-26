HOUSTON — In 2019, more and more people are making a living off their looks.

Casandra Martinez is an Instagram influencer in Houston and a reality TV personality. At 24 years old, she's already a Botox veteran.

“It’s crazy how our generation is like this. Now, on top of my nails, I need to maintain my lash extensions and all this. Now, it’s Botox,” she said.

Instead of reversing wrinkles, Martinez is preventing them from ever forming.

“I’m a huge fan of preventative Botox. I started a year ago when I was 23 years old,” she said.

Martinez is a patient at Utopia Plastic Surgery and Med Spa.

“I don’t want to say we’re quite Houston Botox Nation, but it’s very prevalent in this city,” said Dr. Franklin Rose, a plastic surgeon.

Dr. Rose says his office starts taking patients for preventative Botox at 20 years old.

How do you know if you’re a candidate?

“Well we just get a little mirror and hold it up. All of cosmetic surgery and these techniques are very patient directed,” said Dr. Rose.

Katye Cheatham, 22, invited KHOU 11 News to sit in on her first Botox injection.

“It’s actually a wrinkle that runs in my family. My mom and all her sisters, sorry guys, all ended up with it. I don’t want to end up with it,” said Cheatham.

If you think women in their 20’s are too young for Botox, Cheatham and Martinez will tell you waiting for your first wrinkle means you’re too late.

“If I can prevent it and take it away, why not do it?” said Martinez. “It’s not that I’m insecure or confident in myself, I am. That’s something I’m happy about. It’s just little things I can fix here and there, so why not?”

