UPDATE: 72-year-old woman found safe after being reported missing out of Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — UPDATE: Iris Petitt has been found safe.

PREVIOUS INFO: The Texas Center for the Missing has activated a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen in Missouri City early Sunday morning.

Iris Petitt went missing at about 2 a.m. after she was seen walking away from her daughter's house in the 1500 block of Texas Parkway.

Petitt is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. She has medium-colored skin and police said she has some teeth missing in the back of her mouth.

If you have seen Petitt or know of her whereabouts, please call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.