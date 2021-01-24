'True heroes' | Two HCSO deputies hospitalized after rescuing numerous residents from burning apartment

The two deputies suffered from smoke inhalation while trying to wake up residents whose apartments were catching fire.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are being called 'true heroes' after risking their lives to save numerous residents from an apartment fire in north Harris County.

The two deputies suffered from smoke inhalation while going door-to-door, waking up residents to alert them of the fire taking over the apartment complex.

They were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

The fire broke out at about 1:30 a.m. at the Providence at Champions Apartments in the 5100 block of FM 1960.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said the fire started from a vehicle that caught fire at the apartment complex. The fire from the vehicle then spread to numerous apartment buildings.

Due to the heroic efforts of sheriff's deputies, no residents were injured.

There was a woman who jumped from the second floor of the apartment complex. She was checked out by EMS and released on scene.

The fire marshal's office said at least 20 units appeared to be damaged from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

