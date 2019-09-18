HOUSTON — Most of the Greater Houston Area has dodged a bullet, so far, with Tropical Storm Imelda -- getting much-needed rain but not enough to cause serious flooding.

For the rest, 24-hour rain totals, as of Wednesday morning, ranged from one extreme to another.

So far, Imelda has dumped double-digit rainfall amounts on several areas, but other cities barely got a drop.

RELATED: Live local radars

24-hour rainfall totals

Freeport: 16.8"

Alvin: 9.1"

Friendswood: 7.1"

League City: 6.4"

Pearland 6.3"

Angleton: 5.7"

Galveston: 5.3"

Dickinson 5"

Manvel: 5"

Missouri City: 4.7"

Baytown: 2.6"

Hou/Hobby: 5.3"

Sugar Land: 2"

Hou/Bush: 1.2"

Yards are still crunchy and plants are still thirsty in areas that got less than an inch of rain by Wednesday morning, including parts of Katy, Tomball, The Woodlands and Conroe.

More heavy rain is possible as Imelda continues moving north at 5 mph.

RELATED: Flash Flood Warning for Galveston, Brazoria: Tropical Depression Imelda moving north of Houston

RELATED: Double-digit rainfall totals in Matagorda County leads to flooded roads

RELATED: How schools decide to cancel classes due to rain, flooding, or other weather events

RELATED: LIST: High water locations on major roads in the Houston area

RELATED: Big truck driver stuck in hole: 'If it looks high, regardless of what you’re in, you know it’s really not worth it'

RELATED: Mudslide partially blocks South Loop frontage road after heavy rain overnight