HOUSTON — There's a traffic alert on the 610 South Loop early Wednesday after a small mudslide blocked parts of the frontage road there.

MAPS: Steer clear of these flood-prone spots in Houston

LIST: High water locations on major roads in the Houston area

Part of the freeway embankment slid onto the westbound frontage road at Wayside overnight during heavy rainfall.

As of 6:45 a.m. two westbound lanes were blocked with only the right lane getting by. It's not known how long the cleanup will take.

It does not appear the mainlanes of the South Loop were impacted, although a number of freeway crashes have already been reported.

Tropical Depression Imelda continues to push inland through the Houston area at this time. A Flash Flood Watch continues through at least early Thursday for all of Southeast Texas.

RELATED: CLOSURES: School closures, cancellations in Greater Houston Area

RELATED: Watch Live: Tropical Depression Imelda moving inland; Flash Flood Warning for some counties

RELATED: Imelda videos: Surfers in Galveston, Kemah Boardwalk waves and more!