GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Multi-millionaire Robert Durst will go on trial Wednesday for the murder of his best friend in California 20 years ago.

This isn't his first murder trial. Durst was acquitted of murder in Galveston. However, evidence from that bizarre trial could play a key role in the California case.

"I wasn't surprised at the outcome, because I could see it coming," said Susan Criss, a retired judge who oversaw Durst's trial in Galveston County for the 2001 murder of Morris Black. "It's real easy to assume that because he did such a heinous, violent crime that he comes across as some big tough guy, but he doesn't."

When Durst took the stand, the jury believed his story. He shot his neighbor in self defense and cut up and dumped his body in the Galveston Bay because he panicked.

"I was worried that he had cut up that body so well, that indicated to me he had probably done that before," Criss said.

Suspicion already surrounded Durst, a New York City real estate heir. In the '80s, his wife mysteriously disappeared. Then in 2000, his friend Susan Berman was found murdered.

Fast forward to 2015, during the filming of a documentary on his life called "The Jinx," Durst was caught allegedly confessing on an open mic and arrested for Berman's case.

"I wish (California) all the luck in the world. I believe they have a good case," said Cody Cazales, the original investigator in Galveston County. "I believe Durst knows what he did, and I believe he has a tab to pay."

But will this be it? Criss said when it comes to Robert Durst, nothing surprises her anymore. Years after the trial, she found a mutilated cat on her doorstep and always wondered if Durst was behind it.

"I'm very much an animal lover, and seeing that and realizing that what happened, that has been horrible," she said.

This time, she'll be glued to the trial but in a different seat.

"I don't know if it's ever going to end as long as he's alive, to be honest with you," she said.

Attorney Dick DeGuerin, who represented Durst in his Galveston County case, is prepping for trial in California. He tells KHOU 11, "Bob Durst didn't kill Susan Berman and he doesn't know who did."

Testimony is set to begin March 3.

