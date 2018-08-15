ROSENBERG, Texas — Railroad workers found a decomposing human skull near train tracks in Rosenberg on Wednesday afternoon, city officials confirmed.

It happened around 12:53 p.m., when workers contacted police about a human head located behind the 1500 block of Avenue G. This is in close proximity to the tracks.

Police arrived at the scene and confirmed it was a human skull and were able to find a body nearby. They say based on the conditions of the remains, it appears the person has been dead for an extended period of time.

Rosenberg Police are investigating.

