HPD: Man struck and killed on Eastex Freeway

Houston police said the man was walking across the main lanes near Laura Koppe when a Jeep approached.

HOUSTON — A man walking across the main lanes of the Eastex Freeway was struck and killed overnight, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. near the Laura Koppe exit on U.S. 59.

Investigators said the victim, who is believed to be in his early 50s, was walking across the freeway when he was hit by a woman driving a Jeep.

The man was taken to the hospital when emergency crews arrived. He has been pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. She hasn't shown any signs of intoxication, officers said.

It's still unclear why the man was walking across the freeway.