The discovery was made at about 3 a.m. in the 16500 block of Quail Prairie Drive, according to HPD.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Houston police responding to a woman’s call for assistance ended up finding a body inside a home in the Missouri City area early Tuesday.

Sgt. J. Horn with the Houston Police Department said the discovery was made at about 3 a.m. in the 16500 block of Quail Prairie Drive. The home has a Missouri City mailing address but is technically covered by HPD.

Police were initially called to the home by a woman who said she needed help going inside and getting her belongings. She told police she was previously assaulted and did not feel safe going inside alone.

When they went in, they said they found a man’s body wrapped in a tarp and covered with blankets in the living room.

The woman said she did not know who the man was. Police said the woman did live at the home, but at this time the identity of the man they found is still unknown.

Police said the man who allegedly previously assaulted the woman is likely currently in jail on an unrelated case. That man did not live at the home.

The investigation is underway. Investigators noted there are surveillance cameras they hope to review video from.