HPD K-9 that died from heat exhaustion will be honored during memorial service

K-9 Aron died after being left in a vehicle. HPD said the vehicle was left running with the AC on but the engine died and an alert system failed.

HOUSTON — K-9 Aron, the Houston Police Department dog that died of heat exhaustion earlier this week, will be honored during a memorial service Friday morning.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, HPD commanders and officers will attend the service near the reflection pond area at the Houston Police Academy.

HPD said Aron's handler left him alone in a running, air-conditioned vehicle near the Bush Airport Training Facility when it unexpectedly shut off. They said an alert system installed in K-9 units failed so no one realized the engine died until it was too late.

When Aron's handler returned to the vehicle, the 4-year-old dog was in distress. He was rushed to an emergency veterinarian clinic where he died.

Aron's partner was "devastated," according to HPD.

The department is calling this a "tragic accident," saying leaving a K-9 in a running, air-conditioned vehicle is a "necessary and common practice when the K-9 partner is not actively engaged in police work."

“HPD K-9 vehicles are equipped with a system that notifies the handler, sounds the horn, activates cooling fans, and rolls down the car windows, if for some reason the vehicle shuts down. This did not happen in this instance," HPD said in a statement.

Greg Smith, the co-owner of Integrity K-9 Texas, says he worked with Aron's handler during Super Bowl and other big events and he knows he is not handling this well.

“I know he is devastated," Smith said. "He and his dogs are just, it’s like the rest of us. Just an ultimate bond.”

Smith showed us the system that is supposed to notify the handlers when their vehicle shuts off unexpectedly. HPD said it's having its vendor inspect all of the K-9 patrol units immediately to prevent this from happening again.

Doug Griffith with the Houston Police Officers' Union said K-9 Aron was a familiar face to travelers coming into George Bush International Airport as part of the bomb-sniffing unit.

The K-9 was with the police department for more than a year and was a member of the team that responds to calls about suspicious bags and bomb threats.