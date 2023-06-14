Houston police handler 'distraught' after K-9 dies of heat exhaustion

The K-9 was left in a running vehicle with the air conditioning on but the engine unexpectedly shut down, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — Authorities released new details following the death of a K-9 officer that Houston police called a "tragic accident."

Doug Griffith with the Houston Police Officers' Union said K-9 Aron was a familiar face to travelers coming into George Bush International Airport as part of the bomb-sniffing unit.

The K-9 was with the police department for more than a year and was a member of the team that responds to calls about suspicious bags and bomb threats.

Police said Aron was in a running patrol vehicle near the Bush Airport Training Facility when it unexpectedly shut off.

"The handler left Aron in a running, air-conditioned patrol vehicle, which is a necessary and common practice when the K-9 partner is not actively engaged in police work," HPD said in a statement.

When the officer returned to the vehicle, he said the engine had shut off and Aron was in distress. He was rushed to an emergency veterinarian clinic but they couldn't save him.

HPD said the vehicle's alert system should have notified the handler when the engine shut off.

"HPD K-9 vehicles are equipped with a system that notifies the handler, sounds the horn, activates cooling fans and rolls down the car windows if, for some reason, the vehicle shuts down," HPD said. "This did not happen in this instance."