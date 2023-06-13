HPD K-9 injured during police chase in NW Houston; suspect arrested at school

Police say they were chasing a robbery suspect who ran into Harmony School where he was arrested. The K-9 was hurt when a civilian crashed into an HPD squad car.

HOUSTON — A Houston police K-9 was hurt during a chase that ended when the suspect was arrested inside a northwest Houston school.

Officers were chasing a robbery suspect who ran into Harmony School of Endeavor on West Little York Road where he was arrested, HPD said.

The HPD K-9 was hurt when a vehicle driven by a civilian crashed into one of the squad cars involved in the chase. The dog was taken to get medical care and we're waiting for updates on its condition.

A box truck not connected to the chase flipped on its side near the school and was being towed away when Air 11 flew over the scene. We're not sure if that driver was the civilian who crashed into the squad car but we're working to find out.