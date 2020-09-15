HPD: Driver dragged hit-and-run victim off roadway before leaving scene

That's still failure to stop and render aid, and police need your help finding the driver.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a driver who allegedly hit a man, dragged his body off the roadway and then kept driving.

It happened about 10:20 p.m. Monday on Westheimer Road at Westheimer Plaza in far southwest Houston.

Investigators said the driver was going eastbound in a black sports vehicle when he struck the victim, who was crossing the street in an unprotected area.

He stopped for a moment and interacted with the victim, bringing them to the median in the road, but then kept going. And that’s still failure to stop and render aid, according to officers.

When help later arrived, the victim was taken to the hospital. Police said he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Houston Police Department vehicular crimes division.