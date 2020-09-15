Judge: DA’s office does not have probable cause to charge teen with murder

Sierra Rhodd was in her bedroom Sunday night when someone started shooting at the family's home.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old could be released soon after a judge ruled that the Harris County District Attorney’s Office does not have probable cause to charge her with murder.

That 18-year old, Emma Presler, had been accused of killing 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd, a woman with disabilities, who was shot and killed while lying in bed.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 11200 block of Timber Crest Dr. in northwest Harris County. According to investigators, Rhodd was in her bedroom when several gunshots were fired into her family's home.

Rhodd's father went to check on her and discovered she'd been shot.

Everyone else in the family had been watching TV in another room when the shooting happened.

Rhodd's 15-year-old brother grabbed a gun and shot at the gunmen as they ran away, according to Harris County deputies.

An investigation revealed that Rhodd was not the intended target and the motive for the shooting was retaliation against Rhodd's brother due to an ongoing feud.