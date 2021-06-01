HPD: 16-year-old accidentally shot by juvenile who was showing off gun at Houston park

The victim went home and told his parents what happened, and his parents called 911, police say.

HOUSTON — Houston police said a teenager was recently shot by another juvenile who was “flashing around" a gun at a southeast side park.

Thankfully the victim only sustained a minor injury to his foot, and he was able to walk home to get help from his parents.

The shooting happened before 8 p.m. Tuesday at a park in the 5800 block of Bellfort, according to police.

The victim said he was hanging out with four other minors when one of them, someone he does not know, pulled out a gun. The juvenile accidentally discharged the gun while playing with it, wounding the victim, police said.

The victim went home and told his parents what happened, and his parents called 911.