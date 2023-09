More than 1,500 elected officials and business and community leaders are expected at the sold-out luncheon.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will deliver his final State of the City address today.

Turner has led Houston for the past eight years. He will reflect on his time in office at the event where the theme is "a lasting legacy."

Turner is expected to share highlights of his accomplishments over the past eight years and how he’s laid the groundwork for the city's future.