City officials are keeping a close eye on the system moving in from the Gulf.

If that heavy rain arrives, keeping motorists from driving into high water will be a major concern.

On Friday, crews with Houston Public Works staged barricades near flood prone spots around the city, ready to block the roadway if the water levels get too high.

Long-term, the city plans to redesign the warning signs at 40 flood-prone underpasses and road stretches to better catch drivers’ attention.

However, Alanna Reed, a public works spokesperson, said those signs are still in the design phase and likely won’t begin to be installed until 2019.

.@HoustonPWE is staging barricades near flood-prone spots ahead of this weekend’s expected rain. This is Allen Pkwy. at Waugh. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Vx5ozMFEYj — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) June 15, 2018

Erin Jones, another public works spokesperson, wrote in an email, “We also encourage property owners to ensure street drains are clear of trash so storm water can flow without obstructions and secure items that might float away in heavy rain and become lodged in drains or culverts.”

Jodi Silva, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department, told KHOU the department will be staging high water rescue vehicles “at various parts throughout the city in case that they are needed, but that is pretty much the extent of our preparations at this point.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Friday the city’s been tracking the weather system for days.

“I don’t think this is going to be a major event,” said Mayor Turner.

The mayor said Lake Houston’s level is being temporarily lowered from 42.5 feet to 41 feet to clear up space for the extra rain.

“What we have noticed over the last several years: incidents that may start off not to be major can really ramp up in 24 to 48 hours,” he said.

Both Houston and Harris County leaders say there are currently no plans to open the Emergency Operations Center.

