HOUSTON – City officials announced that daily pooling of Lake Houston will begin to temporarily reduce lake levels from 42.5 feet to 41 feet, effective immediately.

Houston Public Works Director, Carol Haddock, directed the Coastal Water Authority to start lowering the level of Lake Houston in advance of the upcoming predicted storms.

Tropics update: Disturbance heading toward Gulf has low chance for development

Council Member Dave Martin has confirmed that all gates at Lake Houston are open and the level of Lake Houston is anticipated to reach the desired 41 foot mark by Friday evening.

Immediate Temporary Reduction of #LakeHouston has started, please take necessary precautions to secure boats & other watercraft. The level of the lake should be lowered from 42.5 ft to 41 ft by Friday evening. https://t.co/WP9mi51TJO — Dave Martin (@cmDaveMartin) June 14, 2018

It is advised that Lake Houston residents take necessary measures to secure boats and other watercraft during this temporary reduction.

Once the lake is lowered to 41 feet it is the City of Houston's plan to adjust the spillway gates to maintain a level of 41 feet temporarily due to the possible incoming inclement weather.

No significant forecast changes with rainfall totals expected this weekend into early next week. 2-5” widespread over 2-3 days. Dry grounds will help soak up the first 1-2 inches. Bayous and creeks are near or below average flow currently. Addicks/Barker are empty #houwx #hounews — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) June 14, 2018

Currently, forecasts predict that local heavy rainfall is possible Sunday to Tuesday. Rainfall amounts are estimated to be between 2 to 5 inches with isolated higher amounts possible over a 2 to 3-day period.

Grounds throughout our area are dry and will be able to absorb the first few inches of rainfall without much run-off. Even with dry grounds this is a large amount of rainfall in a short period of time, which is why the temporary reduction of the level of Lake Houston is necessary.

This will address the immediate concerns of the Lake Houston Community, including Kingwood, Humble, Atascocita, and Huffman.

This lower lake level will continue to be observed while the city works with area partners to address siltation and other coordination efforts with Lake Conroe.

The City of Houston has been monitoring the weather, and will continue to monitor and evaluate water demand, weather patterns and other mitigation activities.

For more information, please contact the District E office at (832) 393-3008 or via email at districte@houstontx.gov .

© 2018 KHOU