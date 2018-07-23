HOUSTON -- Two days after a cardiologist was shot to death in the Medical Center, police are releasing scene photos in hopes of catching the shooter.

The Houston Police Department released photos from the moments leading up to Dr. Mark Hausknecht's killing Friday.

The doctor headed north at 6700 Main and crossed into the W. Holcombe intersection. In the last photo, the shooter is seen headed west on Southgate Boulevard toward Travis Street.

This 4th (and last) photo is moments after the shooting as the suspect heads west on Southgate Blvd toward Travis St. These are the only images available for release at this time. Media partners: No other information, but we will provide any & all updates here. #hounews pic.twitter.com/l13zovmcNT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2018

Investigators still have not been able to identify a suspect in Dr. Hausknecht's killing. HPD on Saturday released a composite sketch of the man they believe to be the shooter.

Photos: Houston police release scene photos from doctor's killing

