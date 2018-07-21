HOUSTON -- Police have a composite sketch of the man they believe gunned down a renowned doctor in the Medical Center Friday.

The Houston Police Department released the image Saturday afternoon, hoping the public can help investigators find out who shot and killed Dr. Mark Hausknecht, a renowned cardiologist whose former patients included President George H.W. Bush.

UPDATE #2: Composite sketch just completed of the suspect wanted in yesterday's killing of Dr. Hausknecht at 6600 Main. Suspect description remains same. If you recognize this male, call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. CS reward up to $5,000. #hounews pic.twitter.com/gQII98t7Ek — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 21, 2018

Dr. Hausknecht was shot to death while riding his bicycle in the Medical Center Friday. The shooter was also riding a bike, according to police.

Detectives were going over surveillance videos from nearby businesses to get a better description of the shooter.

Witnesses described him as a white or Hispanic male, possibly 30 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches with a slender build, police said. He wore a tan baseball cap, sunglasses and was clean shaven, according to police.

Dr. Hausknecht and the shooter were seen on bicycles traveling north on Main Street at the Holcombe Boulevard intersection, police said. Dr. Hausknecht was shot two blocks later in front of a hotel at 6600 Main Street.

The shooter was last seen on a light colored mountain bike headed west on Southgate Boulevard.

If you recognize the man in the sketch, call HPD Homicide (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

