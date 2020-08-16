Houston police looking for missing 87-year-old man with dementia last seen in SE Houston

Floyd Baldwin has been missing since Friday. He was last seen in the 5000 block of Southwind Street.

HOUSTON — Have you seen Floyd Baldwin?

Floyd, 87, has been missing since Friday and the Houston Police Department need your help locating him as soon as possible because he has dementia and needs medication.

Floyd was last seen in the 5000 block of Southwind Street. Police said he is in a gold/tan 2000 four-door Toyota Camry Hybrid Solara with license plate number GSD3093.

Floyd is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you spot Floyd or know of his whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Division at 832-394-1840.