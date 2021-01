Houston police believe the victim was shot.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning near the Humble area.

Officers responded about 7:10 a.m. to the 6000 block of Albert Drive.

KHOU Air 11 footage showed police gathered along a dirt road in an undeveloped area, just northwest of U.S. 59 and Beltway 8.

Investigators said the victim was possibly shot.

Homicide detectives are at 6000 Albert Drive investigating a person found deceased about 7:10 a.m. Person appears to have been shot.



