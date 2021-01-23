Pearland police say this man has been taking photos up women's skirts, dresses at area H-E-B

The incidents happened Wednesday at a store on Pearland Parkway, according to police.

PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland Police have arrested a man accused of taking "upskirt" photos at a local grocery store.

They haven't released his name yet but he is charged with invasive visual recordings.

They say the man used his cell phone to take invasive photos and videos of unsuspecting female shoppers wearing skirts or dresses.

Surveillance cameras show him entering the H-E-B at 2710 Pearland Parkway at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20.