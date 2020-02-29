HOUSTON — Several Houston Congresswomen and city officials are calling on the U.S. Senate to take action on a bill about background checks for gun sales that has been sitting in the Senate for nearly a year.

H.R. 8 would require a background check for every firearm sale.

H.R. 8 passed the House with bipartisan support on February 27, 2019 and establishes new background check requirements for firearm transfers between private parties.

Specifically, it prohibits a firearm transfer between private parties unless a licensed gun dealer, manufacturer, or importer first takes possession of the firearm to conduct a background check.

The prohibition does not apply to certain firearm transfers, such as a gift between spouses in good faith.

The bill is designed to close loopholes in the background check system that allow domestic abusers and convicted felons to buy guns with no background check.

RELATED: 'Whose side are you on?' | After murder of Houston officer, Chief Acevedo blasts senators and the NRA

RELATED: Houston police union: Chief’s NRA comments were ‘offensive and inappropriate’

RELATED: HPD sergeant shot and killed while responding to domestic call on Houston's East End

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg are expected to attend, along with Congresswomen Lizzie Fletcher, Sylvia Garcia, and Sheila Jackson Lee.

Gun violence survivors and volunteers with the Texas chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, the grassroots arms of Everytown for Gun Safety, will also speak at the event.

According to Congress.gov, H.R. 8 was read in the Senate for the first time on February 28, 2019, and again on March 4, 2019.

"Congresswoman Fletcher will stand with advocates to call on the Senate to pass this common-sense legislation to protect our community and communities across the country," a spokesperson wrote in a media advisory.