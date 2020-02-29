FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a 63-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Raza Naqvi was believed to be last seen near the I-10 and Mason area.

His vehicle was found near Simonton on FM 1489 at Bessies Creek.

Fort Bend deputies believe Naqvi is a danger to himself and want to find him as quickly as they can.

FBCSO is using a helicopter and K9 unites to search for him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the sheriff’s office.

