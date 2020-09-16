Houston ISD investigating ‘inappropriate messages’ sent to students online

"We are conducting a thorough investigation to find the parties responsible for the messages," stated HISD on Wednesday.

HOUSTON — As the virtual school year continues for many, the Houston Independent School District announced Wednesday it was investigating inappropriate communications sent to some students.

Editor's note: the video in this story from early September reports on inappropriate content being posted during an online lecture in Leander, TX

The messages were sent and received over the Microsoft Teams platform, HISD stated.

Details about the messages’ contents were not released. It’s also unknown how many students received the messages, which have been described as "odd."

“We are conducting a thorough investigation to find the parties responsible for the messages. We are taking steps to disable certain functions on the platform to prevent further instances of disruptive, intrusive and inappropriate messages to students,” stated the district in a press release.

So far, KHOU 11 has not heard of any reports of these messages being pornographic.