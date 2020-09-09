Houston ISD working to resolve technical issues as virtual classes kick off

Although some issues were resolved, students are still having trouble logging into the district’s website.

HOUSTON — Technical troubles continue for some Houston ISD students Wednesday.

Tech expert Michael Garfield said it’s a problem most districts are having.

“It’s really going to attack the servers that these school districts have, some issues not just with HISD, but also in North Texas too,” Garfield said. “Dallas, Forth Worth ISD, they were having problems logging in.”

Tuesday is day two, and the problems continue for some. A handful of parents took their complaints to social media.

HISD said they’re still working with a third-party vendor to resolve the login issues.

(1/2) ItsLearning, the district’s learning management system, is currently experiencing degraded performance in parts of their application. ItsLearning has identified the problem, and a fix is being implemented. — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) September 9, 2020

“As much as you can prepare for on day one of these virtual classes, having hundreds and thousands of teachers logging in, quite simply there seems to be a log jam,” Garfield said. “They thought they had the capacity. When you’re doing Zoom video or whatever that eats up a lot of the bandwidth, too many people trying to get to those servers and they were over capacitated.”

One of the vendors for HISD is a company called Blackboard. They issued a statement about the outages that occurred on Tuesday.

The company said although they planned for a surge in traffic, the usage exceeded what they anticipated. The company added they were able to resolve the issue.